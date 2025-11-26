Trinity Health Chelsea and others offering free Thanksgiving meals

Several organizations across Washtenaw County, including Trinity Health Hospital in Chelsea, are hosting free Thanksgiving dinners for those who wish to have some company during the holiday.

Working with the Chelsea Senior Center, Trinity Health is providing a place for the elderly and for those whose families are not with them to enjoy Thanksgiving.

Ben Miles is the President of Trinity Health Chelsea. He says Thanksgiving can be a time of loneliness for some.

“One of the unfortunate things is not everyone has loved ones around them at this time of year. And so, we really want to minimize social isolation and promote great connections.”

Miles says for those physically unable to attend the dinner, Meals on Wheels will deliver Thanksgiving food to their residence.

Delonis Center in Ann Arbor and Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti will also be hosting free Thanksgiving dinners in Washtenaw County.

