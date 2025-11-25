Hope Clinic handing out Thanksgiving fixings baskets for families in need

Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti is helping hundreds of Washtenaw County families make Thanksgiving dinner possible by providing baskets full of holiday fixings on Wednesday morning starting at 10 AM.

Residents across Washtenaw County have donated food and money to Hope Clinic to help them give away 600 turkeys and key Thanksgiving ingredients.

Betsy King-McDonald is Hope Clinic’s Communication Manager. She says giving families the dignity and joy of preparing Thanksgiving themselves is something Hope Clinic strives to achieve within the local community.

“So, we want to make those traditions available for people who are maybe struggling to make ends meet. We especially know how difficult it is for a lot of people to have access to appropriate amounts of healthy food right now.”

King-McDonald says there are families still fully recovering from the food assistance freeze due to the government shutdown. She says it’s important for them not to be left out of the chance to celebrate Thanksgiving.

