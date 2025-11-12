SOS Community Services sees big jump in service needs

Since reductions in federal and state assistance were announced, food donations have been pouring into SOS Community Services. But it’s still a challenge keeping up with demand.

Executive Director Rhonda Weathers says there has been a surge of visitors to its food pantry. She says since the pause in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), there has been an increase of 27%.

“Many pantry visitors this November are using the food pantry for the first time. We have also had people returning to SOS’s food pantry after not using it for many years.”

Weathers hosted a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday to talk about the challenges facing the organization. She says SOS has also extended its food distribution hours to now include Wednesdays from 9 AM to 5 PM.

She says they’re asking for help from volunteers, so they can extend their pantry hours.

