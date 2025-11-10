More food distribution opportunities coming to Washtenaw County in response to SNAP cuts

The Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had a roller coaster weekend, but Washtenaw County will continue to help those in need.

The county has teamed up with Food Gatherers for a series of drive-thru food distribution events at Briarwood Mall. The first was Saturday.

More are planned for this week and next on November 12th, 15th, and 19th. All run from 9:30 to 11:30 am in the southwest corner parking lot.

Food Gatherers President and CEO Eileen Spring says it hasn’t been easy keeping up with demand.

“Our USDA food was diminished back in March, so, in certain ways, we were prepared. We just weren’t prepared for a government shutdown happening for this long.”

Spring says the level of anxiety and fears of people who rely on SNAP benefits is overwhelming. She says adding more drive-thru days is still to be determined.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

