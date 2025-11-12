EMU’s food drive highlights student food insecurity for Thanksgiving

Eastern Michigan University is currently running its Holiday Harvest Food Drive to help food-insecure students fully enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.

EMU’s Swoop’s Pantry is hoping to feed over 100 students for Thanksgiving with food provided by the local community.

Emily Bryson is a graduate assistant working at the pantry. She says some students who regularly visit Swoop’s are unable to go home, due to distance or family issues. She says, combined with financial strains, they often go without food for Thanksgiving.

“These meals are important to make sure they’re able to obtain those and be able to have their own celebration.”

Items that are in high demand for the Thanksgiving food drive include frozen turkeys, pies, can openers, non-dairy products, and halal goods.

Swoop’s will distribute food for the Holiday Harvest on November 20th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

