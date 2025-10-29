Swoop's Pantry predicts higher food insecurity among students in November

Eastern Michigan University students are expected to experience higher levels of food insecurity after SNAP benefits are put on hold beginning November 1.

Colton Rays is a graduate assistant helping to manage EMU’s Swoop’s Pantry. He says 8% of students who visit the pantry report receiving SNAP benefits. He says a significant portion of students are food insecure with the number receiving assistance likely being much higher than 8%.

“46.5% of EMU students experience some level of food insecurity. And so, there are very likely EMU students who receive SNAP benefits who will not receive benefits in November.”

Rays says in anticipation of more people turning to Swoop’s for support, the pantry will be ordering more food and putting in extra effort for EMU’s Thanksgiving food drive.

