Hundreds line up for EMU's Thanksgiving drive-thru event

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:12 PM EST
Boxes of food for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
1 of 15  — IMG_20251120_102515251_HDR.jpg
Boxes of food for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
2 of 15  — IMG_20251120_102011984.jpg
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
3 of 15  — IMG_20251120_095723142.jpg
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
4 of 15  — IMG_20251120_100258582.jpg
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
5 of 15  — IMG_20251120_101950580.jpg
Cars line up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A reservation ticket for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
6 of 15  — IMG_20251120_101253814.jpg
A reservation ticket for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A reservation ticket for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
7 of 15  — IMG_20251120_102740485.jpg
A reservation ticket for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Turkeys for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
8 of 15  — IMG_20251120_102830007_HDR.jpg
Turkeys for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Hams for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
9 of 15  — IMG_20251120_101801011.jpg
Hams for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Bags of food for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
10 of 15  — IMG_20251120_101007286_HDR.jpg
Bags of food for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Vegetables for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
11 of 15  — IMG_20251120_101813013.jpg
Vegetables for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A resident loads his car with food at the George Gervin GameAbove Center during EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
12 of 15  — IMG_20251120_103023281.jpg
A resident loads his car with food at the George Gervin GameAbove Center during EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents load their car with food at the George Gervin GameAbove Center during EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
13 of 15  — IMG_20251120_103337636_HDR.jpg
Residents load their car with food at the George Gervin GameAbove Center during EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents load their cars with food at the George Gervin GameAbove Center during EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
14 of 15  — IMG_20251120_104112499_HDR.jpg
Residents load their cars with food at the George Gervin GameAbove Center during EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Swoop welcomes residents to the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
15 of 15  — IMG_20251120_101633000_HDR.jpg
Swoop welcomes residents to the George Gervin GameAbove Center for EMU's 2025 "Thankful-To-Go" food giveaway.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Hundreds of people lined up Thursday morning for Eastern Michigan University’s annual “Thankful to Go” Thanksgiving food giveaway.

By 10 AM, the cars were lined up in the parking lot of the George Gervin Center. As more people arrived, they were directed to form a line in the parking lot across the street.

Karen Wilson from Ypsilanti was first in line. She says she came to get a Thanksgiving ham and supplies for her mother.

“My mom came last year. She enjoyed the ham. She sent me. She called at 3:00 and said, ‘Karen, I want one of those hams.’ She’s 84 now. So, I got up and took a shower, and I was here at 5:30.”

Along with either a ham or frozen turkey, everyone got Thanksgiving items like locally grown vegetables, pies and rolls.

1,000 meals were given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

