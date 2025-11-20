Hundreds line up for EMU's Thanksgiving drive-thru event

Hundreds of people lined up Thursday morning for Eastern Michigan University’s annual “Thankful to Go” Thanksgiving food giveaway.

By 10 AM, the cars were lined up in the parking lot of the George Gervin Center. As more people arrived, they were directed to form a line in the parking lot across the street.

Karen Wilson from Ypsilanti was first in line. She says she came to get a Thanksgiving ham and supplies for her mother.

“My mom came last year. She enjoyed the ham. She sent me. She called at 3:00 and said, ‘Karen, I want one of those hams.’ She’s 84 now. So, I got up and took a shower, and I was here at 5:30.”

Along with either a ham or frozen turkey, everyone got Thanksgiving items like locally grown vegetables, pies and rolls.

1,000 meals were given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

