WCHD offers suggestions to help avoid getting sick this Thanksgiving

With travel on the horizon for many for Thanksgiving next week, local health officials are sharing some precautions to help people avoid getting sick during the holiday.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting that hand, foot, and mouth disease and norovirus are a few of the most prominent illnesses this late November.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for the health department. She says the spread of flu has also been growing in the area. She adds people should consider getting vaccinated, so it can be fully effective sooner rather than later.

“Even if you’re not fully protected by Thanksgiving, you do have time to get that on-board before the continued holiday gathering.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says making sure to get the flu and other regular vaccinations will reduce the number of hospitalizations seen in the local community during the holidays.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

