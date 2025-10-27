Washtenaw County Health Department recommends flu shot as virus evolves

Washtenaw County health officials are reminding area residents that the flu virus evolves each year, and it’s a good idea to protect yourself with a flu shot.

With the colder months upon us, viruses are more easily passed from person to person. Typically, flu cases rise in November and peak in February.

Beth Ann Hamilton is Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department. With job cuts and chaos at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she says the health department continues to advise in favor of the flu vaccine.

“There was a lot of confusion, a lot of noise, but really, ultimately, where we landed is kind of the same message as last year, which is just everyone over six months should go ahead and get those vaccines.”

Nearly 400 Washtenaw County residents were hospitalized last year. Most of them were 65 and older, followed by adults 18 to 64. Almost all had high risk conditions, and few had received the flu vaccine.

