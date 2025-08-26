West Nile found in Washtenaw County mosquitoes

The West Nile Virus has been detected in Washtenaw County. Health officials are reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The mosquitoes were collected earlier this month in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti Township and Saline. There have been no human cases reported in the county.

Washtenaw County Health Department Communications Coordinator Beth Ann Hamilton says they’ve also found mosquitoes that tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

“We really just want to let the public know that there are mosquitos here in Washtenaw County that carry these illnesses, so just make sure to fight the bite and try to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile do not show any symptoms. About one in four will experience mild illness like fever or body aches. Less than 1% of people infected will develop a severe illness.

Washtenaw County hasn’t experienced a human case of West Nile since 2018.

