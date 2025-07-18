Washtenaw County Health Department finds Jamestown Canyon Virus in local mosquitoes

The Washtenaw County Health Department has confirmed the presence of Jamestown Canyon Virus in local mosquito populations.

Jamestown Canyon Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can be transmitted to humans through bites and was last reported in Washtenaw County in 2023.

Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says there haven’t been any confirmed human cases since 2022. She says while the infections are rare, there are some symptoms to be aware of that do require medical attention.

“For the majority of people, it doesn’t make them ill, or you might notice some mild flu-like illness. Unfortunately, in some rare cases, infections can become serious, and that can lead to encephalitis and meningitis.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says the health department advises covering your wrists and ankles, applying an effective insect repellent, and eliminating or avoiding sources of stagnant water to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

