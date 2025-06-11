Lyme disease becoming more common in Washtenaw County

Local reports of deer ticks have been increasing in Washtenaw County, along with more residents falling ill to Lyme Disease.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting a rise in deer tick populations with more incidents of residents being exposed to them while working in their yards.

Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says residents should be vigilant about inspecting crevices on their bodies and scalp after being among grass or brush. She adds Lyme disease is becoming more common in the local area.

“We had 140-190 some cases the last couple of years, and we believe 85% of those were transmitted here locally. So, that’s a big shift.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says the Health Department suggests wrapping your socks around your pants and wearing Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents to ward off ticks.

