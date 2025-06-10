© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opioid-related overdose deaths down in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:47 AM EDT
A Narcan dispensary at the EMU Student Center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
A Narcan dispensary at the EMU Student Center.

A new report shows overdose deaths dropped by 25% in Washtenaw County in 2024.

Local opioid-related overdoses have reached a nine-year low in the county. 66 residents died from an overdose last year, 42 were due to opioids. Most of them were white, male and between 25 and 54 years old.

Washtenaw County Health Department Health Promotion Coordinator Deanna Price says they can’t directly say why the numbers are dropping.

“However, we do know there has been a decrease in overdose deaths with an increase in resource availability and education around harm reduction strategy and resources, like naloxone and fentanyl test strips, becoming more widely available in the county.”

Price says while the numbers are down, they are still too high. She says anyone who needs help should know that support is available to those who seek recovery.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Health Departmentopioid epidemicopioidsnaloxonefentanyldrug overdosedrug abusePublic Healthhealth
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content