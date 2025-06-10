Opioid-related overdose deaths down in Washtenaw County

A new report shows overdose deaths dropped by 25% in Washtenaw County in 2024.

Local opioid-related overdoses have reached a nine-year low in the county. 66 residents died from an overdose last year, 42 were due to opioids. Most of them were white, male and between 25 and 54 years old.

Washtenaw County Health Department Health Promotion Coordinator Deanna Price says they can’t directly say why the numbers are dropping.

“However, we do know there has been a decrease in overdose deaths with an increase in resource availability and education around harm reduction strategy and resources, like naloxone and fentanyl test strips, becoming more widely available in the county.”

Price says while the numbers are down, they are still too high. She says anyone who needs help should know that support is available to those who seek recovery.

