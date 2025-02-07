Changes likely coming for Washtenaw opioid settlement dollars

As the Washtenaw County’s Opioid Settlement Steering Committee nears its expiration date, it’s suggesting a new committee be formed to track how the dollars are being used.

As part of the settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors, Washtenaw County will receive over $16 million over 18 years. More than $4.6 million is available as of the end of January.

The Steering Committee was appointed last February and will conclude its mission in March.

County Public Health Officer Jimena Loveluck says there is more to be done.

“Our work is coming to an end. And so, we want to make sure that there’s an ongoing body that works with the county, with the health department to monitor the implementation of these funds, the distribution of these funds.”

Loveluck says an advisory committee will be able to work with the County Health Department on programs to help people fight their addictions.

