Milan urging shoppers to head downtown on Small Business Saturday

Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday when, across the country, an emphasis is made to promote local businesses. Milan holds its annual "Pop on Main" event beginning in the morning.

The celebration highlights downtown Milan businesses. The Downtown Development Authority hosts the program.

Part of the promotion includes the DDA handing out gifts to the first 100 people who stop by their office Saturday morning.

Executive Director Jessica Meingasner says this is the time of year many small Milan businesses garner the sales to prepare for the coming months.

“The holiday is what kind of carries most small businesses, especially retail. And in a lot of the businesses in Milan, it carries you through those stale weeks and months of the Januarys and Februarys.

Pop on Main runs Saturday from 8 AM to 3 PM. The DDA is also celebrating the fifth anniversary of the opening of Milan’s outdoor social district, MOSA.

