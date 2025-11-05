© 2025 WEMU
Election Results: Kolar III wins 3rd term as Milan Mayor and voters unseat an incumbent councilmember

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor,
David Fair
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:13 AM EST
Milan City Hall
City of Milan
Milan City Hall

Edward Kolar III has won his bid for a third two-year term as mayor of Milan.

Milan Mayor Ed Kolar.
Ed Kolar
Milan Mayor Ed Kolar.

Kolar overwhelmingly beat challenger Laura Russeau in Tuesday’s General Election by a nearly 2-1 margin.

Running on a platform of experience, Kolar said he wants to continue to foster the expansion and growth of Milan.

He said the citizens of Milan want to see more of what has been accomplished over the last four years, including improving the city’s infrastructure.

Kolarsays he’ll focus on expanding the city’s tax base and increasing commercial and residential projects.

There will be two new faces on Milan city council. Incumbent Christian Thompson has been ousted.

Mayor pro-tem, Dr. Shannon Dare Wayne, was re-elected to another term.

Milan Mayor Pro-tem Shannon Dare Wayne.
Shannon Dare Wayne for Milan City Council
/
Facebook
Milan Mayor Pro-tem Shannon Dare Wayne.

She’ll be joined on council by Marie Gress and Jessie Robert Nie.

Marie Gress.
Marie Gress for City Council
/
pro-gressformilan.com
Marie Gress.

Current councilmember Josh Kofflin did not seek reelection.

Each of the new terms will begin January 1st and run for a period of four-years.

