Election Results: City of Milan Library Millage passes and an incumbent loses in bid for reelection

In addition to choosing a Mayor and City Council members, voters in Milan approved renewal of a millage to support the district library. The nearly 2.2 mill, seven-year levy will generate about $53-thousand-dollars in the first year of collection. The measure passed by close to a 3-1 margin.

Voters have returned one incumbent and ousted another on the Milan District Library Board. Kelsey Winter will serve another six-year term but fellow incumbent Peter Kentes will not. Kentes and Rodney Hill received less votes than Michelle Walters , who will join Winter on the board.

