Milan Public Library Board of Trustees

89.1 WEMU | By David Fair
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:02 AM EDT
Milan Library
Milan Library

The top two vote getters for Milan Library Board were Michelle Walters and Kelsey Winter. They defeated three other candidates to advance to the November general election where they will run for two available six-year terms on the board. As of now, they are unopposed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

