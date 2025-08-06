Milan Public Library Board of Trustees

Milan Library

The top two vote getters for Milan Library Board were Michelle Walters and Kelsey Winter. They defeated three other candidates to advance to the November general election where they will run for two available six-year terms on the board. As of now, they are unopposed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

