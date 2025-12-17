YCS Resiliency Center helps families in need fulfill Christmas wishlists

The Ypsilanti Community Schools Resiliency Center is helping students and families in need fulfill wishlists submitted by them during this Christmas season.

Cherisa Allen is the social worker and community liaison at YCS. She says families facing housing insecurity in their district often feel stressed about not being able to give warm clothes or toys for Christmas.

She says she has been leading the Resiliency Center’s Annual Holiday Celebration for the past three years by shopping and giving away needed and desired items.

“Take off the pressure of parents having to buy and give. And I know sometimes children don’t understand that, but relieving that pressure is something I wanted to do.”

Allen says despite securing less grant funding this year than in previous years, the Resiliency Center will ensure their students and families have a little extra joy this Christmas.

