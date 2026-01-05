Police standoff with a man armed with a sword continues in Ypsilanti

A police standoff with a man armed with a sword continues this hour in Ypsilanti. A 53-year-old man barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1100 block of West Cross Street Sunday after a dispute with his neighbors. Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says the Washtenaw County Metro SWAT and Crisis/Negotiation teams remain on scene this afternoon as they try to talk the man down .

“We never want to rush these situations. They've been out there for hours. We've been continuing to negotiate. My hope is this will be resolved soon. But, you know, unfortunately we just don't know. It is an evolving scene. We just ask the public to remain patient as we work together with our crisis negotiation team to peacefully resolve this matter.”

Officers have cleared part of the residence as efforts to negotiate with the man continue. It is unclear whether additional weapons are present. Sheriff Dyer says there is no threat to nearby residents or the community but police ask residents to avoid West Cross Street between Summit and Westmoreland Streets until further notice.