Ypsilanti shooting involving Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies under investigation

The Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Ypsilanti.

About 2 AM Tuesday morning, Washtenaw County deputies observed a van traveling without license plates or headlights near Michigan Ave. and Prospect. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, and the driver fled. He later tried to ram officer and deputy vehicles.

The driver was then involved in a crash with a deputy’s vehicle near Prospect and Towner. Shortly after the crash, shots were reported fired and that the driver had a shotgun.

First responders were requested at the scene, and the driver was determined to be deceased.

No one else was harmed. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

