Neighbors demand answers regarding W. Cross St. standoff in Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:22 AM EST
Residents gathered at the January 7, 2026 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting protesting the actions of law enforcement responding to a barricaded individual in Ypsilanti.
1 of 4  — IMG_20260107_192032900.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gathered at the January 7, 2026 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting protesting the actions of law enforcement responding to a barricaded individual in Ypsilanti.
2 of 4  — IMG_20260107_190910554_HDR.jpg
Residents gathered at the January 7, 2026 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting protesting the actions of law enforcement responding to a barricaded individual in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gathered at the January 7, 2026 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting protesting the actions of law enforcement responding to a barricaded individual in Ypsilanti.
3 of 4  — IMG_20260107_190851732.jpg
Residents gathered at the January 7, 2026 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting protesting the actions of law enforcement responding to a barricaded individual in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The house on W. Cross St. in Ypsilanti where an individual armed with a sword barricaded himself inside for nearly 30 hours in January of 2026.
4 of 4  — IMG_20260107_132730671_HDR.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ypsilanti residents living near a man’s over-30-hour standoff with police are demanding answers as to why such dramatic tactics were used to end a mental health crisis. He was arrested unharmed. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department led the situation.

“I never thought I’d see a fire hose blasting into a second story of a house that wasn’t on fire.”

A line of people living near 1111 East Cross Street Wednesday night shared their experiences with Washtenaw County Commissioners. They expressed shock over police punching a hole in an outside wall and shooting water from a fire hose through it into the attic, where 53-year-old Ruben Peeler was holding out.

Greg Woodring lives a few houses away and recorded much of the incident.

“And I sat there by myself screaming at them, begging them to stop as I was convinced that these men were about to collapse this building on his head.”

County Commissioner Annie Somerville told residents she too wants answers regarding who authorized the use of the fire hose and the damage to the house.

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersWashtenaw County Sheriff's Officeannie somervilleGreg Woodringstandoffbarricaded manswordYpsilantimental health
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
