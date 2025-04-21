“Our Power, Our Planet” is the theme for Earth Day 2025, and a number of diverse environmental topics will be championed locally. Among them, grassroots organization Ann Arbor for Public Power (A2P2), which continues its crusade for a greener public utility within the city. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor talks with A2P2 President Greg Woodring about their efforts to advocate for a more climate-friendly energy source.

