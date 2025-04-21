© 2025 WEMU
Earth Day 2025 promises backlash to federal administration's attacks on climate change policies

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:10 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival
Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival
/
Facebook
Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival

Earth Day 2025 will be marked by a number of diverse environmental topics throughout the community. Among them is a grassroots organization determined to introduce a greener public utility in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor for Public Power (A2P2), will mark Earth Day advocating for a greener future with events and speakers like Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official from Ann Arbor.

A2P2 President Greg Woodring says, given the current administration’s attempts to attack climate policies, people need to speak up now more than ever.

“It’s up to us to reclaim power over this situation. It’s up to us to fight for a future we want to live in, and that we want our children to live in. That’s ultimately the only thing that’s going to change this situation - is a large group of people demanding that change.”

Woodring says while A2P2’s feasibility study into replacing DTE with a publicly owned utility failed to garner the votes needed to get the issue on the 2026 ballot. Plans to carry the campaign forward are ramping up.

