City of Ann Arbor's operations now run 70% on renewable energy

Ann Arbor city operations are now powered by 70% renewable energy — a significant jump over the past five years.

Beginning in 2020, Ann Arbor city officials launched the A2Zero mission, aiming to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.

Simi Barr is the Senior Analyst for Municipal Operations for the City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says, five years ago, Ann Arbor had very few renewable energy sources powering its facilities and vehicles.

“It was virtually none. We had a small handful of on-site solar. I believe there were about three operating installations at city facilities.”

Barr says, currently, most of Ann Arbor’s renewable energy comes from electricity purchased with renewable energy credits from Constellation Energy.

Heading into 2030, the city plans to build more on-site renewable energy sources to generate more of its own clean electricity.

