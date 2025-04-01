Ann Arbor launches website to help homeowners move to electric heat 

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations has launched a new website to help homeowners transfer from gas furnaces to electric heat pumps.

The A2ZERO Heat Pump Concierge Platform provides system options, guaranteed price estimates, and contractor installation information all in one place. It’s operated by software designers Pearl Edison.

OSI Energy Manager Julie Roth says it makes the transition to electric a much simpler process.

“You can go on, put in a few minutes’ worth of data about your home and get some instant estimates of what not only the upfront cost would look like but also operational cost and climate impacts.”

The platform also directs homeowners to applicable incentives and rebates. Pearl Edison also works with vetted contractors on the installation.

The online process is free and can be done in about five minutes.

