Ann Arbor Energy Commission discusses possible incentives for developers

The Ann Arbor Energy Commission is looking to find what incentives can be implemented to encourage more zero emission developments.

The Commission on Tuesday held a workshop to talk about ways to encourage more developers to use electric and other cleaner energy sources for heating.

There was a lot of discussion regarding education to show the benefits of moving away from fossil fuels.

Commissioner John Mirsky says the construction costs, which are similar, isn’t the issue.

“The bigger issue is because natural gas prices are still quite low compared to electric costs. It’s the operating costs that a lot of the developers are concerned with.”

The Energy Commission is expected to come up with some recommendations for the City Council that could lead to more incentives for developers to use electricity or other energy sources, like geothermal.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

