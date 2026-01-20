Ypsilanti moves Tuesday's City Council meeting to EMU Student Center

With an exceptionally large crowd expected, tonight’s Ypsilanti City Council meeting will be held in the Eastern Michigan University Student Center.

On the agenda is a resolution condemning the actions taken to arrest Ruben Peeler. He was the subject of the 30-hour law enforcement operation this month on West Cross. It was shortly followed by a fatal Washtenaw County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting of an unarmed man.

Ypsilanti City Council member Amber Fellows says constituents are demanding action.

“We need to meet the moment now and we need to do that with changes, like serious changes. So, not responding to this situation seriously with proposed changes and outcomes would be to abdicate our responsibility.”

The resolution calls upon the county prosecutor’s office to drop all charges against Peeler. It also suspends all mutual aid agreements that allow county and state SWAT teams from operating within city limits.

