YPD Police Chief defends actions of his officers during standoff

A police standoff with an Ypsilanti resident continues to receive community pushback.

Prior to the standoff, three separate 911 calls were made to Washtenaw Metro Dispatch concerning Ruben Peeler. Each time, the Ypsilanti Police Department was dispatched to the scene.

On January 4, when Peeler threatened officers with a sword, Ypsilanti Police Chief Tim Anderson says his officers made the right decision to set up a perimeter and call for assistance.

“I don’t know that mistakes were made. Based on the information, I think that that was pretty much a textbook in terms of law enforcement callout. He was armed with a sword. And information received, I think officers were acting in good faith.”

Anderson says his department will reflect on the tactical decisions used and how to improve mental health services for people before law enforcement has to get involved.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

