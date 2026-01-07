SWAT team deployment to Ypsilanti standoff raises questions

A police standoff in Ypsilanti ended late Monday with the suspect taken safely into custody. There have since been questions raised by members of the community about the level of police response to the crisis.

The standoff on West Cross Street lasted more than 30 hours. It followed a call to police about a neighbor dispute. When Ypsilanti police officers arrived on scene, a 53-year-old man threatened them with a sword.

Washtenaw County Metro SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called in to talk the man down.

Katie Scott is Chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. She says anytime a SWAT team is called in, there are bound to be questions raised by the public.

“I’m confident that after my communication with the Sheriff, the Sheriff’s Office will be open to answering those questions and providing additional insight, so the public can better understand the decision and what the chain of command was in that situation.”

The Ypsilanti Police Department says the case remains an active criminal investigation.

