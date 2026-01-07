© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

SWAT team deployment to Ypsilanti standoff raises questions

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:14 AM EST
A SWAT team responds to an incident
City of Ann Arbor Police Department
A SWAT team responds to an incident

A police standoff in Ypsilanti ended late Monday with the suspect taken safely into custody. There have since been questions raised by members of the community about the level of police response to the crisis.

The standoff on West Cross Street lasted more than 30 hours. It followed a call to police about a neighbor dispute. When Ypsilanti police officers arrived on scene, a 53-year-old man threatened them with a sword.

Washtenaw County Metro SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called in to talk the man down.

Katie Scott is Chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. She says anytime a SWAT team is called in, there are bound to be questions raised by the public.

“I’m confident that after my communication with the Sheriff, the Sheriff’s Office will be open to answering those questions and providing additional insight, so the public can better understand the decision and what the chain of command was in that situation.”

The Ypsilanti Police Department says the case remains an active criminal investigation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersKatie ScottYpsilanti Police DepartmentYpsilantiSWAT TeamcrisisLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content