Ypsilanti's Depot Town to be designated 'Social District'

Depot Town has been designated as a "Social District" by the Ypsilanti City Council. It gives the area the opportunity to apply for special permits from the state.

Social Districts are where consumers can drink alcoholic beverages in designated common areas outside of restaurants and bars.

Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority Director Elize Jekabson says it will be good for business at Depot Town establishments.

“They create sales opportunities for bars and restaurants. They create a sense of community, create ‘third places’, make downtowns more vibrant, and encourage longer visits to the DDA district.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law during the pandemic to allow sale of cocktails on the go. Beverages must be in 16-ounce-or-fewer, non-glass containers.

The seven qualifying establishments would pay a yearly fee of $100 to participate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

