© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ypsilanti's Depot Town to be designated 'Social District'

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
Depot Town.
Flavinista
Depot Town.

Depot Town has been designated as a "Social District" by the Ypsilanti City Council. It gives the area the opportunity to apply for special permits from the state.

Social Districts are where consumers can drink alcoholic beverages in designated common areas outside of restaurants and bars.

Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority Director Elize Jekabson says it will be good for business at Depot Town establishments.

“They create sales opportunities for bars and restaurants. They create a sense of community, create ‘third places’, make downtowns more vibrant, and encourage longer visits to the DDA district.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law during the pandemic to allow sale of cocktails on the go. Beverages must be in 16-ounce-or-fewer, non-glass containers.

The seven qualifying establishments would pay a yearly fee of $100 to participate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilGretchen WhitmerYpsilanti Downtown Development AuthorityElize Jekabsondepot townAlcoholrestaurantsoutdoor diningoutdoor activities
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content