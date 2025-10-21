City of Ypsilanti hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dorsey Estates

Ypsilanti city officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at Dorsey Estates near Depot Town. This will mark the final milestone in the new neighborhood’s development.

Dorsey Estates was built on underutilized city-owned land with half of the 46 new homes set aside as affordable housing.

Shannon Morgan is the president of Renovare Development. She says Renovare worked with Ypsilanti officials to keep the cost and insurance upkeep low for new homeowners.

“The project will be managed long-term by the City of Ypsilanti. The stormwater system, as well as the roads, will be publicly deeded back to the city. And we did that to keep the project affordable.”

Morgan says work still needs to be done to finish the market price units and expects all of the affordable houses to be occupied within the next 30 days.

The ribbon-cutting for Dorsey Estates at North Park Street is on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 PM.

