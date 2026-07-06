McMorrow voters can still get new ballot in time for August Primary

Mallory McMorrow has dropped out of the U.S. Senate race, but absentee ballots are already being collected. Supporters who now want to change their vote can still do so.

The process is called “spoiling your ballot”. It can be used for any reason, not just if a preferred candidate exits the race.

Washtenaw County Director of Elections Rena Basch says anyone looking to change their vote needs to contact their city or township clerk’s office in writing.

“And then, they will retrieve the ballot from the locked storage and spoil it, which is kind of like cancelling it in the system, and then, they will issue you a new ballot.”

Basch suggests if you are now planning to change your vote in the primary to do so early. The deadline is 5 PM July 24th, which is just ahead of the beginning of early voting on the 25th.

Ballots cast during early voting cannot be spoiled or retrieved once they are entered into the tabulator.

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