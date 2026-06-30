Washtenaw County elections officials dispel myths regarding absentee voting

About 88,000 absentee ballots for the August Primary have already been distributed in Washtenaw County. Despite attempts on the federal level, the rules in Michigan haven’t changed.

All registered voters can still request an absentee ballot. They can be mailed back or deposited in one of numerous drop boxes.

Washtenaw County Director of Elections Rena Basch says those ballots need to be turned in by 8 PM Election Night, August 4th.

“If voters don’t want to use a drop box or they don’t want to rely on the U.S. Postal Service to get it back in time, they can actually go to an early voting site or show up on Election Day and feed that absentee ballot of theirs into the tabulator themselves.”

If you cast an absentee ballot and later change your mind about a candidate, you can get your ballot spoiled and vote again. You must notify your clerk’s office and do so before early voting begins.

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