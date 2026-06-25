Lower millage rate for Saline District Library on the August ballot

Saline residents and those living within the Saline Area School District will have an opportunity to vote for a lower library millage rate on the August ballot.

The Saline District Library’s 20-year, .55 millage is set to expire at the end of the year. The library is asking voters for a 10-year renewal.

Library Director Karrie Waarala says the library has been able to provide and fund all its services to the community using fewer tax dollars than what’s collected with the current millage. She says this is why the proposed millage will lower the rate to .33 mills.

“We’ve only been levying .33,.35 for about the last nine years, and we didn’t feel right asking the voters for any more money than what we clearly need.”

Waarala says if voters don’t approve of the new millage, the current millage will expire without the lower one replacing it.

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