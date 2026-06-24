Saline Rec Center Implementation Team presents recommendations

The Task Force directed to help guide the future of the Saline Recreation Center has presented its recommendations to the City Council.

The Rec Center Implementation Team was asked to look for long-term funding solutions and appropriate capital investment. Officials say the cost of operating the center can’t continue to come from the general fund.

Council member Tramane Halsch says the center is a vital part of the Saline community and beyond.

“The path forward that we’ve identified so far still has a lot of flushing out to do. There’s still evolving information, but we hope that in all of this that you all see the value of our Rec Center.”

Funding recommendations include expanding regional partnerships, dollars from the county’s Older Persons Millage, and increased corporate support.

The City Council is expected to discuss the report’s findings next month.

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