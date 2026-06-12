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Saline's downtown gathering space moving forward

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:54 AM EDT
Rendering of the new downtown gathering space in Saline.
City of Saline
Rendering of the new downtown gathering space in Saline.

The City of Saline’s long-awaited downtown gathering space is getting closer to reality.

The latest plans have been presented to the City Council and the Planning Commission. It’s a public-private partnership with Praxis Properties near Murphy’s Crossing.

Mayor Brian Marl says he’s happy to see significant progress.

One concern that’s been brought up is the length of the lease between Praxis and the city. It’s an initial ten-year term followed by four additional ten-year contracts.

“This is something that we’ve talked about for the better part of three decades. We’ve made more progress in the last three years than we had in the previous 30 years. And I’m very excited how far we have come, in particular, these past 12 months.”

The fear is that Praxis could pull out after a decade. Owner Tyler Kinsley says it’s only in case minor changes are needed over time.

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WEMU News salineCity of SalineSaline City CouncilBrian Marldevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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