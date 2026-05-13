Several fire departments incorporate to form the Saline Fire Authority

The Saline Fire Authority has been officially formed from several fire departments in and around the Saline area.

Saline, Lodi and York Township, along with the Saline Area Fire Departments, have incorporated after signing the Articles of Incorporation at a Saline Fire Board meeting.

Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle says being considered as a governmental body allows the Authority to levy millages across its service area. He says this also makes the Authority eligible for grants that benefit all departments within it.

“Big reason why we did this is when grants typically come out from the state and federal level, the people that are eligible for the grants are cities, townships, villages, authorities.”

Sperle says nothing will change with how the incorporated fire departments are run, but it does make their previous interlocal agreement more official.

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