Scio Township Fire Dept. rolls out new water tanker truck

The Scio Township Fire Department will soon be rolling out a new water tanker truck.

The $1.1 million tanker is finally joining Scio Township’s fire fleet after being purchased two-and-a-half years ago.

Fire Chief Andrew Houde says many places in the area don’t have access to municipal water. He says the truck will be essential in fire suppression because it can carry up to 2500 gallons of water to the township’s rural locations. This is compared with standard engines that hold 500 to 1000 gallons.

“We use water at 150 gallons a minute for a typical fire, but 1000 gallons a minute doesn’t last that long. But with 2500 gallons backup, we got a pretty good amount of time.”

The tanker will be ready to serve the community within the next week.

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