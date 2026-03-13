© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Scio Township looking for ways to save bus route

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:12 AM EDT
TheRide
/
theride.org

Scio Township officials say they’ll do all they can to save a bus route into downtown Ann Arbor. They met on Thursday with officials from TheRide and the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE).

A funding shortfall has the township considering dropping TheRide’s Route 30 line that runs on Jackson Road from the Meijer on North Zeeb to the William Street Station. It would instead end at Wagner.

Township Treasurer Ryan Yaple says one possibility is dollars that would have gone to the now-dissolved Downtown Development Authority.

“We could and likely will receive money to the township. I do not have an amount today, but it will probably be hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Scio Township has its own transportation millage, but Yaple says, in recent years, it hasn’t raised enough money to cover expenses.

The committee is also exploring the possibility of getting additional funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Scio TownshipAnn ArborDowntown Ann ArborAnn Arbor Area Transportation AuthorityTheRideWestern-Washtenaw Area Value Expresspublic transportationtransportation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content