Scio Township looking for ways to save bus route

Scio Township officials say they’ll do all they can to save a bus route into downtown Ann Arbor. They met on Thursday with officials from TheRide and the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE).

A funding shortfall has the township considering dropping TheRide’s Route 30 line that runs on Jackson Road from the Meijer on North Zeeb to the William Street Station. It would instead end at Wagner.

Township Treasurer Ryan Yaple says one possibility is dollars that would have gone to the now-dissolved Downtown Development Authority.

“We could and likely will receive money to the township. I do not have an amount today, but it will probably be hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Scio Township has its own transportation millage, but Yaple says, in recent years, it hasn’t raised enough money to cover expenses.

The committee is also exploring the possibility of getting additional funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

