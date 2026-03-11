Scio Township residents want to save bus route to downtown Ann Arbor

Residents in Scio Township are asking that a popular Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority bus route be preserved. The issue is expected to be discussed at a meeting in the township Thursday morning.

TheRide’s Route 30 bus travels from downtown Ann Arbor to the Meijer Shopping Plaza at Jackson and Zeeb Roads. Reports that the township may eliminate the route beyond Wagner Road has residents anxious.

Township Treasurer Ryan Yaple says through the contracts with AAATA and WAVE, they’re facing a transportation budget deficit of over $338,000.

“We need to keep exploring options. I’ve heard from everyone how important transit is to your lives, to the community. We need to do something.”

The township’s Multimodal Transit Committee is expected to discuss the matter at its meeting. It begins at 9 AM at Scio Township Meeting Hall. No final recommendations are expected.

