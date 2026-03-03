AAATA opens public opinion period on updated service standards

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA) is seeking public input on its final draft of updated service standards as part of the Federal Transportation Authority service review.

The Ann Arbor community has the opportunity this month to shape how AAATA’s TheRide configures its services and routes for the next few years.

Ken Anderson is the Senior Transit Planner for TheRide. He says public opinion is a key factor in striking the right balance between geographic availability and localized, timely service. He adds the previous public input period three years ago changed the frequency of routes during peak hours.

“The adjustment that we made for those was every route before 6 PM every 30 minutes, 7 days a week. And then every 60 minutes after 6 PM, 7 days a week.”

Residents can submit their input online from now until March 30th.

