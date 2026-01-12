© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor challenges motorists to 'Conquer the Cold' and try alternative transportation

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST
TheRide
/
theride.org

It may be a bit chilly, but Ann Arbor’s Conquer the Cold challenge is encouraging people to get out of their cars while commuting the next few weeks.

The idea is to get people to choose riding the bus, walking, biking or carpooling over the next month. Organized by getDowntown, it has residents log their trips when they aren’t driving alone through February 12.

Program Director Lilliane Webb says they want to emphasize the benefits of leaving vehicles behind.

“That’s one less car sitting in front of you. If you’ve taken that person that would have been in the car by themselves and put them in your car, that makes it so if you make that left turn instead of having eight cars in front of you. Maybe you get down to five cars in front of you.”

getDowntown is a program of TheRide. It’s partnering with the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority and the city.

Prizes of gift cards from various Ann Arbor businesses will be handed out at the end of the program.

