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Repairs underway at Arbor Farms Market after exterior fire and smoke damage

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
The Ann Arbor Fire Department responds to a fire at the Arbor Farms grocery store on May 10, 2026.
Ann Arbor Fire Department
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The Ann Arbor Fire Department responds to a fire at the Arbor Farms grocery store on May 10, 2026.

The organic grocery store Arbor Farms is reopening today after the building’s exterior caught fire.

The source of the Arbor Farms Sunday night fire on Stadium Boulevard was allegedly wiring in the signage above the store's main entrance.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the fire damage didn’t spread beyond the exterior, but the interior had notable smoke damage. He says the estimated cost of repairs will be around $100,000 in addition to the cost of lost goods.

“Department of Agriculture actually deals with grocery stores. And so, it would be their call to work with store ownership in terms of what sort of food might need to be discarded versus what would be allowed to be sold to the public.”

Kennedy says the side entrance was unaffected by the fire and will be operable while restoration to the main entrance is underway.

Ann Arbor emergency crew members assess the fire damage to the Arbor Farms grocery store.
Lorraine Lewis
Ann Arbor emergency crew members assess the fire damage to the Arbor Farms grocery store.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Fire Departmentmike kennedyfire servicesfood
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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