Repairs underway at Arbor Farms Market after exterior fire and smoke damage

The organic grocery store Arbor Farms is reopening today after the building’s exterior caught fire.

The source of the Arbor Farms Sunday night fire on Stadium Boulevard was allegedly wiring in the signage above the store's main entrance.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the fire damage didn’t spread beyond the exterior, but the interior had notable smoke damage. He says the estimated cost of repairs will be around $100,000 in addition to the cost of lost goods.

“Department of Agriculture actually deals with grocery stores. And so, it would be their call to work with store ownership in terms of what sort of food might need to be discarded versus what would be allowed to be sold to the public.”

Kennedy says the side entrance was unaffected by the fire and will be operable while restoration to the main entrance is underway.

Lorraine Lewis Ann Arbor emergency crew members assess the fire damage to the Arbor Farms grocery store.

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