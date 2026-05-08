Ypsilanti Fire Dept. recognized as one of the top departments in the state

The Ypsilanti Fire Department has received an evaluation from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), ranking it among the top 2% of departments in Michigan.

Ypsilanti Fire Chief Ken Hobbs says the department has spent the last few years improving response times and training staff. He says those efforts helped them receive a higher rating from the ISO, which evaluates fire protection capabilities and emergency response.

Hobbs says homeowners and businesses could see lower insurance rates beginning in August because the department demonstrated strong reliability and effectiveness.

“The better the rating in your community, the lower your insurance rate because that shows that you have the protection required. That means you have that fire department that’s going to show up, that’s going to put out your fire, and they’re going to reduce your loss. That decreases the cost of your insurance.”

Hobbs says the department will add newer fire engines to improve its services further.

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