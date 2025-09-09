City of Ypsilanti to update its fire code

Changes are coming to the fire code in Ypsilanti. The current code hasn’t been modified since the 2018 edition.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the new code during tonight’s meeting. That will likely be followed by a preliminary vote to approve the changes.

Ypsilanti Fire Marshal Cliff Pope says the changes update older regulations. He says one deals with better building emergency communication systems.

“It’s not residential, but if you are in a high-rise, we need these bi-directional amplifiers installed. That way, firefighters in the basement can still be able to communicate with someone outside.”

The changes also include new regulations regarding e-bikes and e-scooters and the proper storage of electric vehicle batteries. There are also new classifications for fire alarm systems that are prone to nuisance alarms.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

