Ypsilanti's female firefighters get pregnancy protections in new contract

The Ypsilanti Fire Department reached a new union deal with the city that protects pregnant firefighters from having their hours reduced. Ana Longoria has more.

Ypsilanti Fire Chief Ken Hobbs says balancing safety with maintaining full work hours was key after a firefighter raised concerns during her pregnancy.

Historically, union contracts were designed with all-male crews in mind, but women now make up about five percent of firefighters. Such contracts, Chief Hobbs says, were not conducive to women starting families while on the force.

“They’re at greater risk of miscarriage and reproductive problems because they’re exposed to smoke and other toxins. And so, I did my research, and I find this out. It would only make sense that we would do something to try and accommodate her so she can start her family.”

Chief Hobbs hopes the new union deal, which allows pregnant firefighters to work their full 54-hour weeks without active fire suppression duties, will set a precedent for other departments.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org