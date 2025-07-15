Ypsilanti City Council looks to revive dormant Board of Ethics

Ypsilanti has a Board of Ethics that is supposed to meet at least once a year. But due to a lack of any current members, it hasn’t met since January of 2023. The City Council is now looking to change that, beginning at tonight’s meeting.

When the city created the Board of Ethics, it included the stipulation that no member could serve more than one five-year term. That has made it difficult to find people who are willing and have the proper experience to serve on the board.

2nd Ward Councilman Patrick McLean says an easy fix to that would be to eliminate the term limit clause of the ordinance.

“We got some people, I understand, are interested that have served before and maybe be able to serve again. We’ve been trying to get these commissions and these boards fully staffed, and it’s been a real challenge. This has been sort of a self-inflicted wound. We created these term limits some years ago.”

The Board of Ethics is supposed to study ethical problems in city government and make ordinance recommendations when needed. It also investigates complaints and, if necessary, refer them to law enforcement.

