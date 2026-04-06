Saline’s Murphy’s Crossing receives $1.5 million grant from Governor Whitmer’s office

Saline’s downtown town square project is receiving support from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office to kickstart its development.

The joint venture for Murphy’s Crossing between the City of Saline and Praxis Properties has been given $1.5 million through the state’s Revitalization and Placemaking Program.

Mayor Brian Marl says having the backing of Governor Whitmer’s office allows the town square to begin construction this year.

“I think it will be the catalyst and serve as the genesis for the additional investment and projects in our downtown area.”

President of Praxis Properties Alex Kinley says Murphy’s Crossing earned the state grant because it’s a unique public-private effort to create a multi-purpose gathering space.

“They reviewed this and said, ‘This is really the poster child for what we want that grant to be!’ The public benefit is huge. There’s housing. There’s new business.”

Groundbreaking for the town square is planned for sometime around July.

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