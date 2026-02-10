City of Saline sets three-year timeline to save Davenport-Curtiss Mansion

The Saline City Council has a three-year timeline to determine whether conserving the Davenport-Curtiss House is a worthwhile venture or to consider other possibilities for the property.

The City of Saline has set up a finance plan of $250,000 a year from the city’s unrestricted general fund to make the Davenport-Curtiss House a viable public asset.

Mayor Brian Marl says the Davenport-Curtiss Working Group council committee has been given three years to find a way to not place an undue burden on city finances. He adds if no sustainable solution is found, the city will look at other options.

“So, at the end of three years, if we want to sell the property, if we want to subdivide it, if we want to go in a new direction, we would have the right and freedom to do so.”

Marl says strong community support and public-private partnerships in conserving the historic site will increase the likelihood of its preservation for many years.

